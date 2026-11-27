Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT - Free Report) by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,800 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 1,181,369 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC's holdings in Copart were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Copart during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the third quarter worth $25,000. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in Copart by 45,650.0% during the third quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 915 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Copart by 110.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 947 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 3,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Copart Stock Performance

Copart stock opened at $33.17 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.72 and a twelve month high of $41.79. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $29.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.01.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Copart had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Diane Morefield sold 20,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $553,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 50,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,383,000. The trade was a 28.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.30% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $40.00 target price on Copart in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded Copart from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. BNP Paribas Exane restated an "outperform" rating and set a $43.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Barclays set a $25.00 price target on shares of Copart and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Copart from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $37.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CPRT

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc. operates online vehicle auctions and provides vehicle remarketing services. Its platform connects sellers—including insurance companies, dealerships, banks, fleet operators and rental car companies—with buyers such as dismantlers, rebuilders, used-car dealers and individual consumers. The company handles a range of vehicles, including damaged, salvage and used vehicles. Its services include vehicle processing, towing, storage, title processing and auction support, with online bidding available through its VB3 platform.

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