Dover Corporation $DOV is Vest Financial LLC's 8th Largest Position

Vest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV - Free Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 444,451 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 84,322 shares during the quarter. Dover accounts for 1.1% of Vest Financial LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Vest Financial LLC owned 0.32% of Dover worth $86,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 27,463 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 122,499 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $23,917,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $252.00 price target on shares of Dover in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Dover in a report on Saturday, January 31st. UBS Group set a $256.00 target price on shares of Dover and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dover from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dover from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $237.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOV

Dover Price Performance

Dover stock opened at $226.18 on Tuesday. Dover Corporation has a 12-month low of $158.97 and a 12-month high of $237.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.25. The firm's 50-day moving average is $216.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Dover (NYSE:DOV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Dover has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dover Corporation will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Dover's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Girish Juneja sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total value of $346,155.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,422 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,943,544.94. This trade represents a 15.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.23, for a total transaction of $932,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 72,188 shares in the company, valued at $16,836,407.24. This represents a 5.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,497 shares of company stock valued at $19,196,277. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer of industrial products, components and specialty systems that serve a wide range of commercial and industrial end markets. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, the company has built a portfolio of operating businesses that design, manufacture and distribute engineered equipment, aftermarket parts and related services for customers around the world.

Dover's activities span several product and solution categories, including fluid-handling and pumping systems, material handling and processing equipment, refrigeration and foodservice technologies, product identification and printing systems, precision components and automation and sensing solutions.

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