Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV - Free Report) by 4,554.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 710,240 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 694,982 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.53% of Dover worth $132,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Dover by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Dover by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 117,017 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $21,888,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Dover by 28.8% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, N.F.U. MUTUAL UNIT MANAGERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Dover in the third quarter worth $1,021,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings cut Dover from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dover from $229.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $266.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $258.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $238.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dover

Insider Transactions at Dover

In other Dover news, CEO Richard Tobin sold 86,440 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.86, for a total transaction of $18,572,498.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 212,855 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,734,025.30. This trade represents a 28.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Stock Up 0.9%

DOV opened at $204.33 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $198.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. Dover Corporation has a 12 month low of $182.91 and a 12 month high of $237.54.

Dover (NYSE:DOV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.03. Dover had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dover Corporation will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.5250 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Dover's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.48%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation is a diversified manufacturer of equipment and components for industrial and commercial markets. Founded in 1955, the company has grown through a combination of product development and acquisitions and serves customers around the world. Dover's businesses operate across areas including engineered products, clean energy and fueling, imaging and identification, pumps and process solutions, and climate and sustainability technologies. Its products include fueling and vehicle-service equipment, pumps and fluid-handling systems, packaging and marking equipment, and components used in industrial and commercial applications.

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