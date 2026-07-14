D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI Shares Purchased by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI - Free Report) by 101.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,232 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 16,225 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.'s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zelman & Associates raised shares of D.R. Horton from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $168.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DHI

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

DHI stock opened at $148.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.31. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.11 and a 52 week high of $184.54. The stock has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 6.46.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. D.R. Horton's dividend payout ratio is presently 16.87%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company's core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

Further Reading

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