D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI - Free Report) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,950 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 203,332 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of D.R. Horton worth $33,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get D.R. Horton alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 190,789 shares of the construction company's stock worth $27,496,000 after acquiring an additional 30,963 shares during the period. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 133.2% during the fourth quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 65,004 shares of the construction company's stock worth $9,363,000 after buying an additional 37,128 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in D.R. Horton by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 46,252 shares of the construction company's stock worth $6,662,000 after buying an additional 12,428 shares during the period. Fieldview Capital Management LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldview Capital Management LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Harber Asset Management LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 62,112 shares of the construction company's stock worth $8,946,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on DHI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $168.54.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DHI

D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.6%

DHI stock opened at $155.02 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $147.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.38. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.54 and a 12 month high of $184.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. D.R. Horton's dividend payout ratio is currently 16.87%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company's core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider D.R. Horton, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and D.R. Horton wasn't on the list.

While D.R. Horton currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here