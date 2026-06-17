Dragoneer Investment Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Navan, Inc. $NAVN

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVN - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,095,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,791,000. Navan comprises 0.8% of Dragoneer Investment Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC owned 0.84% of Navan at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NAVN. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Navan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Navan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Navan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in shares of Navan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000.

Insider Transactions at Navan

In other news, Director Arif Janmohamed sold 1,019,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $20,398,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,761,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at $75,221,780. This trade represents a 21.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael Eric Sindicich sold 51,169 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $1,033,613.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 549,251 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,094,870.20. The trade was a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,301,854 shares of company stock valued at $84,486,871. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Navan News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Navan this week:

Navan Price Performance

Navan stock opened at $19.03 on Wednesday. Navan, Inc. has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $24.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.11.

Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $220.23 million during the quarter. Navan's revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Navan, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Navan from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Navan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Navan from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on Navan from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Navan from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $28.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NAVN

About Navan

Navan NASDAQ: NAVN is a technology company that provides an integrated platform for corporate travel, expense management and business payments. The company combines online travel booking and itinerary management with expense reporting, corporate card services and payment processing to help organizations consolidate travel and T&E (travel and expense) workflows into a single system. Navan emphasizes a mobile-first user experience, automated reconciliation and policy controls to simplify administrative processes for finance and travel teams while improving the experience for travelers.

Navan’s offerings typically include online and mobile travel booking, real-time traveler support and duty-of-care features, automated expense capture and reporting, corporate card and virtual card issuance, and tools for payments and invoice management.

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