Drake & Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Drake & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,564 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 4,729 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC's holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the second quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 145 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company's stock.

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AMETEK Stock Performance

AME opened at $237.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.00. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.43 and a 52-week high of $243.18. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $230.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.57.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.91 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. AMETEK's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $265.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of AMETEK from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho set a $270.00 target price on AMETEK in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMETEK

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 530 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total value of $114,893.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,480 shares in the company, valued at $971,174.40. This trade represents a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

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