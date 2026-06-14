DRH Investments Inc. Has $3.94 Million Position in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

DRH Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 68.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,053 shares of the company's stock after selling 62,219 shares during the period. Airbnb accounts for about 3.6% of DRH Investments Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. DRH Investments Inc.'s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Airbnb alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 43.2% in the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,237,331 shares of the company's stock worth $1,884,168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292,383 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter worth about $505,672,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $480,332,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 453.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,325,498 shares of the company's stock worth $403,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724,682 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 58.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,269,937 shares of the company's stock worth $518,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company's stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $132.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $79.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.81 and a 12 month high of $147.25. The business's 50-day moving average is $134.91 and its 200 day moving average is $131.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). Airbnb had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Airbnb

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Motley Fool articles argue Airbnb remains a top growth stock, citing its strong network effect, large base of hosts and travelers, and ongoing product innovation that could support long-term user engagement and revenue growth. Article Title

Motley Fool articles argue Airbnb remains a top growth stock, citing its strong network effect, large base of hosts and travelers, and ongoing product innovation that could support long-term user engagement and revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment also looks supported by news that CEO Brian Chesky is launching a new AI venture focused on rethinking user interaction and design, which could signal fresh innovation around the Airbnb ecosystem. Article Title

Investor sentiment also looks supported by news that CEO Brian Chesky is launching a new AI venture focused on rethinking user interaction and design, which could signal fresh innovation around the Airbnb ecosystem. Neutral Sentiment: Airbnb shareholders recently reaffirmed the board, auditor, and executive pay packages at the annual meeting, a routine governance update that does not appear to materially change the investment case. Article Title

Airbnb shareholders recently reaffirmed the board, auditor, and executive pay packages at the annual meeting, a routine governance update that does not appear to materially change the investment case. Negative Sentiment: CEO Brian Chesky disclosed additional share sales, adding to recent insider selling and potentially raising concerns about management confidence or near-term valuation. Article Title

CEO Brian Chesky disclosed additional share sales, adding to recent insider selling and potentially raising concerns about management confidence or near-term valuation. Negative Sentiment: Broader regulatory pressure on short-term rentals, such as new rules being discussed in Cape Town, could add to the long-term policy risk facing Airbnb’s business model. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 4,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $569,303.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,732,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,456,497,803.88. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 7,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total value of $1,012,671.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 449,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,177,209.60. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,677,117 shares of company stock worth $226,595,468 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.21% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Raymond James Financial raised Airbnb from a "market perform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Airbnb from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citizens Jmp upped their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, HSBC lowered Airbnb from a "hold" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $157.76.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABNB

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Airbnb, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Airbnb wasn't on the list.

While Airbnb currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here