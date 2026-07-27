Dropbox, Inc. $DBX Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX - Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,409,534 shares of the company's stock after selling 142,716 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.58% of Dropbox worth $32,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Dropbox by 228.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dropbox by 78.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dropbox alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $156,154.96. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 514,611 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,182,679.16. This represents a 1.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Ashraf Alkarmi sold 22,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $632,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,080,746 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,109,583.56. The trade was a 2.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 129,082 shares of company stock worth $3,489,910 in the last three months. 35.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dropbox Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $29.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.69 and a 12-month high of $32.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.02.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $629.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $620.56 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 30.01%. Dropbox's revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DBX. Citigroup raised their target price on Dropbox from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dropbox from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DBX

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc NASDAQ: DBX is a leading provider of cloud-based file storage, collaboration, and productivity tools. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in San Francisco, California, the company offers a suite of services designed to help individuals and organizations securely store, share, and manage digital content. Dropbox has grown from a simple file-syncing application into an integrated collaboration platform used by millions of customers around the globe.

At its core, Dropbox provides cloud storage plans tailored for consumers and businesses.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dropbox, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dropbox wasn't on the list.

While Dropbox currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here