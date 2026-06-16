DTE Energy Company $DTE Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE - Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 907,754 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 12,432 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.44% of DTE Energy worth $117,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 200.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 40.8% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 17,509 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 154.5% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company's stock.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DTE opened at $148.10 on Tuesday. DTE Energy Company has a 1 year low of $126.23 and a 1 year high of $154.63. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $145.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.39.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 7.65%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Company will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $1.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $4.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. DTE Energy's payout ratio is 76.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. Mizuho set a $165.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $156.67.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total value of $143,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 6,233 shares in the company, valued at $895,806.76. The trade was a 13.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

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