DTE Energy Company $DTE Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE - Free Report) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,690 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 191,118 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.27% of DTE Energy worth $81,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get DTE Energy alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,305,533 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,392,888,000 after buying an additional 766,499 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,447,948 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,605,539,000 after buying an additional 379,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,078,346 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,441,776,000 after buying an additional 272,068 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,592,670 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $718,668,000 after purchasing an additional 117,322 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,044,198 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $392,641,000 after acquiring an additional 65,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $143,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 6,233 shares of the company's stock, valued at $895,806.76. The trade was a 13.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho set a $165.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $158.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on DTE Energy

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $149.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.38. DTE Energy Company has a 1-year low of $126.23 and a 1-year high of $155.74. The business's fifty day moving average price is $147.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.26.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DTE Energy Company will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $4.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. DTE Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 76.77%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider DTE Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DTE Energy wasn't on the list.

While DTE Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here