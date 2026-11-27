Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE - Free Report) by 72.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,930 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 690,992 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.12% of DTE Energy worth $31,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 8.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 171,375 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $20,873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,719 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a "hold" rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $152.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $152.00 to $136.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $150.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DTE

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $678,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 73,122 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,923,386.62. The trade was a 6.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $87,741.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $471,934.47. This represents a 15.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DTE opened at $137.92 on Friday. DTE Energy Company has a fifty-two week low of $119.68 and a fifty-two week high of $155.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.35.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy Company will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.2450 per share. This is a boost from DTE Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $1.1650. This represents a $4.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. DTE Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 71.04%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy is a Detroit-based energy company whose principal businesses are regulated electric and natural gas utilities. Through DTE Electric, it generates and delivers electricity to customers in southeastern Michigan, while DTE Gas provides natural gas service to customers across the state. The company also operates nonutility energy businesses, including projects that provide energy and related services to industrial, commercial and other customers. Its activities include developing and operating energy infrastructure and pursuing solutions such as renewable energy and waste recovery.

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