First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO - Free Report) by 475.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 548,465 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 453,216 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 3.63% of Ducommun worth $94,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DCO. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Ducommun during the second quarter worth about $359,395,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,704,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 427,603 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $79,196,000 after purchasing an additional 173,616 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,236,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,095,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Ducommun in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $246.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ducommun from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Ducommun from $150.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. B. Riley Financial cut their price target on Ducommun from $222.00 to $203.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Ducommun in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $196.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ducommun

Ducommun Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of NYSE DCO opened at $139.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 1.11. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52 week low of $86.39 and a 52 week high of $210.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.64.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. Ducommun had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $227.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Ducommun's revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ducommun Incorporated will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Inc. is a provider of engineering and manufacturing services for the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Founded in 1849 in Los Angeles, the company began as a hardware business before expanding into manufacturing components for aerospace and defense applications. Ducommun operates through its Electronic Systems and Structural Systems businesses. Its products and services include electronic and electromechanical assemblies, circuit-card assemblies, interconnect systems, precision-machined parts, structural components and composite assemblies.

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