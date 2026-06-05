Duke Energy Corporation $DUK Shares Bought by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK - Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 336,279 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 36,122 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Duke Energy were worth $39,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorato Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 218 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company's stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts: Sign Up

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK stock opened at $121.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.98. Duke Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $113.66 and a fifty-two week high of $134.49. The company has a market capitalization of $95.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.06. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Duke Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $1.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Duke Energy's payout ratio is 65.24%.

Key Stories Impacting Duke Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Duke Energy this week:

Insider Activity

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Harry K. Sideris sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.37, for a total value of $2,487,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 96,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,952,205.74. The trade was a 17.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total transaction of $438,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 21,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,087.25. This trade represents a 14.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $139.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Capitol Sec Mgt downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $138.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Duke Energy

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company's core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Duke Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Duke Energy wasn't on the list.

While Duke Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here