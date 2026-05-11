Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $17.49 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,765 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 22,466 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 3.1% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Joule Financial LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the third quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Cyr Financial Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. now owns 7,737 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $275.25.

Get Our Latest Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $215.10 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $187.59 and its 200-day moving average is $186.68. The company has a market cap of $5.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.91. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $115.21 and a 52-week high of $217.80.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.82%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total transaction of $54,675,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,130,190.75. The trade was a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $38,501,729.76. Following the sale, the director owned 7,399,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,192,227.28. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NVIDIA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NVIDIA wasn't on the list.

While NVIDIA currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here