Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Purchases 4,605 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 100.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,206 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 0.9% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.'s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silphium Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 6,083 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Busey Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 15,437 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $8,743,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $673,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Barclays set a $712.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Mizuho set a $525.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $714.00 to $609.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $644.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $598.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on ISRG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 133 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total value of $65,829.68. Following the sale, the vice president owned 660 shares in the company, valued at $326,673.60. This represents a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 105 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.95, for a total value of $51,864.75. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 32,943 shares of company stock worth $17,279,568 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $465.60 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $427.84 and a fifty-two week high of $603.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.01, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.68. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $478.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $515.64.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 28.38%.The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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