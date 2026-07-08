Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Takes Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,072 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 6,925 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 27.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 356 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $11,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,123.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Research raised EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $918.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,100.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EMCOR Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $871.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EME

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.78, for a total transaction of $1,851,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,395,741.22. The trade was a 16.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Schwarzwaelder sold 5,602 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $895.19, for a total transaction of $5,014,854.38. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,875 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,211,141.25. This trade represents a 26.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 10,027 shares of company stock worth $8,957,466 in the last 90 days. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 2.3%

EME stock opened at $769.36 on Wednesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $532.25 and a 52-week high of $951.96. The firm has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $850.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $772.60.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.54%.EMCOR Group's quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.37%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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