Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON - Free Report) by 54.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,415 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 5,260 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.'s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clare Market Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth $9,731,000. Nvest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at $299,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,834 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $9,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $539,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Elizabeth Reid Coughlin sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total value of $753,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 34,024 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,501,640. This trade represents a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 13,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.45, for a total transaction of $6,349,850.00. Following the sale, the president owned 169,125 shares in the company, valued at $82,609,106.25. This represents a 7.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,989 shares of company stock worth $24,090,083. Insiders own 4.20% of the company's stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $640.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $447.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $483.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a twelve month low of $339.01 and a twelve month high of $885.91. The stock has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.38.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 6.90%.The company had revenue of $807.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AXON shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $950.00 to $825.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $750.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $600.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $682.00 to $523.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $722.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Axon Enterprise

Key Axon Enterprise News

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Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops technology and weapons systems for public safety and law enforcement agencies, combining hardware, software and cloud services. The company's hardware portfolio includes conducted energy weapons (commonly known as TASER devices), body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems. Axon pairs these devices with a suite of connected products and accessories designed to capture, store and manage field evidence.

Beyond hardware, Axon operates a subscription-based software platform for digital evidence management, evidence review and records management.

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