Duolingo, Inc. $DUOL Position Trimmed by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL - Free Report) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,590 shares of the company's stock after selling 45,146 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Duolingo worth $10,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duolingo by 1,868.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the company's stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Duolingo by 123.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,556 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,190,000 after purchasing an additional 48,451 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of Duolingo by 28.3% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,021 shares of the company's stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Duolingo by 142.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 26,075 shares of the company's stock worth $10,352,000 after acquiring an additional 15,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Duolingo

In other Duolingo news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 1,977 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $224,606.97. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 52,807 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,999,403.27. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 3,360 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $381,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 173,401 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,696,619.59. The trade was a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,864. 16.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duolingo Stock Performance

DUOL stock opened at $117.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.16. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.89 and a fifty-two week high of $509.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $291.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.60 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DUOL shares. Evercore set a $97.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Duolingo from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Duolingo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $195.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Duolingo

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc NASDAQ: DUOL is a technology-driven education company that operates a widely used language-learning platform. Founded in 2011 by Luis von Ahn and Severin Hacker, Duolingo offers a freemium service featuring bite-sized lessons, gamified exercises and adaptive learning algorithms. The company's core product is its mobile and web application, which supports instruction in more than 40 languages, ranging from widely spoken tongues such as English and Spanish to lesser-taught options including Irish and Swahili.

In addition to its flagship language courses, Duolingo has expanded its product suite to include the Duolingo English Test, an on-demand, computer-based English proficiency exam designed for academic and professional admissions.

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