Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stake in Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL - Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,138 shares of the textile maker's stock after selling 5,266 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp's holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $9,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 61.3% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 100 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RL shares. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $416.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $435.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $399.19.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ralph Lauren

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 47,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.22, for a total transaction of $16,648,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 85,552 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,304,229.44. The trade was a 35.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 38.34% of the company's stock.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $369.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company's 50-day moving average price is $355.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.49. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 52 week low of $198.62 and a 52 week high of $389.15. The stock has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.46.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The textile maker reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.30 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 11.73%.Ralph Lauren's revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.9125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Ralph Lauren's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.85%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation NYSE: RL is a global designer, marketer and distributor of premium lifestyle products under the Ralph Lauren name and a portfolio of related brands. The company, founded by Ralph Lauren in 1967 and headquartered in New York City, has grown from a single line of men's neckties into a global lifestyle business that spans apparel, accessories and home goods.

Ralph Lauren's product assortment includes menswear, womenswear and childrenswear along with footwear, leather goods, eyewear, fragrances and home furnishings.

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