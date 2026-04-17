Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes $3.97 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $3,965,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% in the third quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the third quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% in the third quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 170.4% in the third quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 3,293 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $740,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,294,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at $291,254,850. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $26,795,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,152,476 shares of the company's stock, valued at $675,764,755.36. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 240,243 shares of company stock valued at $50,184,855. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $283.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $291.03.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD opened at $278.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.00, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.21 and a 200 day moving average of $219.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.75 and a fifty-two week high of $279.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Advanced Micro Devices's quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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