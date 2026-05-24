DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD - Free Report) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,259 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 44,644 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans' holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 7.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,236 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.1% in the third quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research cut DuPont de Nemours from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $86.00 to $52.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $55.21.

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DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $48.15 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.16 and a fifty-two week high of $52.66. The firm has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of -802.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. The business's fifty day moving average is $46.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 0.30%.The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. DuPont de Nemours has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.590-0.590 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.400 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. DuPont de Nemours's dividend payout ratio is currently -1,333.33%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours NYSE: DD is a global science and engineering company that develops and supplies specialty materials, chemicals and industrial biosciences for a wide range of markets. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, the company traces its origins to 1802 and has evolved through more than two centuries of innovation. In recent history DuPont participated in a major combination with Dow Chemical and subsequent reorganization that refocused the company on differentiated, specialty businesses built around science-based solutions.

DuPont's operations center on advanced materials and technologies used by manufacturers and OEMs in industries such as transportation, electronics, construction, industrial manufacturing and worker safety.

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