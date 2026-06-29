Dupree Financial Group LLC Invests $1.78 Million in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $1,781,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 10.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Essex Bank boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Essex Bank now owns 1,252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its position in Micron Technology by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,220.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $550.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,263.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $1,132.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $817.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $526.61. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1,255.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 61.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is 1.36%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 37,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.38, for a total value of $35,955,666.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 387,064 shares in the company, valued at $371,728,524.32. The trade was a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

More Micron Technology News

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Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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