DUTCH ASSET Corp Makes New $1.83 Million Investment in Intuit Inc. $INTU

DUTCH ASSET Corp bought a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,240 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,833,000. Intuit makes up about 1.2% of DUTCH ASSET Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Get Intuit alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

More Intuit News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Negative Sentiment: Several law firms issued fresh reminders about the pending class action and September 8 lead plaintiff deadline, highlighting ongoing litigation risk for Intuit investors. Article Title

Several law firms issued fresh reminders about the pending class action and September 8 lead plaintiff deadline, highlighting ongoing litigation risk for Intuit investors. Negative Sentiment: New notices from Faruqi & Faruqi, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter, Levi & Korsinsky, Robbins LLP, and BFA Law reinforce that a securities fraud lawsuit has already been filed against Intuit. Article Title

New notices from Faruqi & Faruqi, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter, Levi & Korsinsky, Robbins LLP, and BFA Law reinforce that a securities fraud lawsuit has already been filed against Intuit. Negative Sentiment: One report says Intuit was accused of misrepresentations about pricing issues, adding to the legal overhang that may pressure the stock. Article Title

One report says Intuit was accused of misrepresentations about pricing issues, adding to the legal overhang that may pressure the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary noted TurboTax Live is performing well, while Intuit also plans to revamp DIY tax products with simpler offerings, better pricing, and expanded financial services to regain cost-conscious filers. Article Title

Analyst commentary noted TurboTax Live is performing well, while Intuit also plans to revamp DIY tax products with simpler offerings, better pricing, and expanded financial services to regain cost-conscious filers. Neutral Sentiment: Susquehanna cut its price target on Intuit to $427 from $550 but kept a positive rating, which signals some caution but still implies upside from current levels.

Susquehanna cut its price target on Intuit to $427 from $550 but kept a positive rating, which signals some caution but still implies upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Several articles framed the recent decline in Intuit (INTU) as potentially overdone, suggesting some investors see the pullback as a buying opportunity. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an "underweight" rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Intuit from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $486.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuit

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, Director Vasant M. Prabhu acquired 1,250 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $309.45 per share, with a total value of $386,812.50. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,250 shares in the company, valued at $386,812.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total value of $94,592.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,326 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,554.36. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,239 shares of company stock worth $348,354. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $293.82 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.84 and a fifty-two week high of $813.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $80.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company's 50-day moving average price is $301.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $402.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $11.65 earnings per share. Intuit's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Intuit's payout ratio is 29.07%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intuit, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intuit wasn't on the list.

While Intuit currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here