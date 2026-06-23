DUTCH ASSET Corp Makes New $4.23 Million Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

DUTCH ASSET Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 18,323 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock, valued at approximately $4,229,000. Amazon.com makes up 3.3% of DUTCH ASSET Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

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A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $451,642,000. Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 216,606 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $49,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 24,653,228 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $5,690,463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275,942 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $9,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $8,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $232.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.00 and a 1 year high of $278.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $256.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $8,621,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,175,766 shares in the company, valued at $598,335,650. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $7,562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 471,361 shares in the company, valued at $129,624,275. This trade represents a 5.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,614,434 over the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.78.

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Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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