Dutch Bros Inc. $BROS Shares Purchased by Next Century Growth Investors LLC

Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS - Free Report) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308,910 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 61,139 shares during the period. Dutch Bros accounts for 1.3% of Next Century Growth Investors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned about 0.19% of Dutch Bros worth $18,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BROS. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 557.4% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 447 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Ankerstar Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 600 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Dutch Bros

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 261,055 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $16,451,686.10. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,410,800 shares in the company, valued at $151,928,616. The trade was a 9.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 750,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $47,265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 2,410,800 shares in the company, valued at $151,928,616. This represents a 23.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 4,086,245 shares of company stock worth $243,021,771 over the last quarter. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

NYSE:BROS opened at $65.91 on Friday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.58 and a 52 week high of $74.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.36. The stock's fifty day moving average is $54.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.05.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 4.61%.The company had revenue of $464.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BROS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $76.00.

View Our Latest Report on Dutch Bros

Trending Headlines about Dutch Bros

Here are the key news stories impacting Dutch Bros this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dutch Bros remains a growth story, with analysts such as TD Cowen, RBC, UBS, and KeyCorp maintaining bullish ratings and a consensus target price around $76, implying continued confidence in the company’s expansion and earnings outlook.

Dutch Bros remains a growth story, with analysts such as TD Cowen, RBC, UBS, and KeyCorp maintaining bullish ratings and a consensus target price around $76, implying continued confidence in the company’s expansion and earnings outlook. Positive Sentiment: The company’s recent quarterly results showed revenue growth of 30.7% year over year and EPS that matched Wall Street expectations, reinforcing the market’s view that Dutch Bros is still executing well operationally.

The company’s recent quarterly results showed revenue growth of 30.7% year over year and EPS that matched Wall Street expectations, reinforcing the market’s view that Dutch Bros is still executing well operationally. Positive Sentiment: Dutch Bros also highlighted community engagement with a “give back” promotion tied to No Kid Hungry, while continuing to open new shops, which supports the long-term growth narrative.

Dutch Bros also highlighted community engagement with a “give back” promotion tied to No Kid Hungry, while continuing to open new shops, which supports the long-term growth narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Several insider transactions were disclosed, including CEO Christine Barone selling 42,031 shares and Chairman Travis Boersma selling about 1.5 million shares across two June 10-11 trades, along with a large shareholder trimming roughly 522,000 shares total; all were executed under Rule 10b5-1 plans, which can signal planned diversification rather than a change in outlook.

Several insider transactions were disclosed, including CEO Christine Barone selling 42,031 shares and Chairman Travis Boersma selling about 1.5 million shares across two June 10-11 trades, along with a large shareholder trimming roughly 522,000 shares total; all were executed under Rule 10b5-1 plans, which can signal planned diversification rather than a change in outlook. Negative Sentiment: The size of the insider selling may weigh on sentiment in the near term, as investors often view heavy executive selling as a caution signal even when the sales are pre-scheduled.

The size of the insider selling may weigh on sentiment in the near term, as investors often view heavy executive selling as a caution signal even when the sales are pre-scheduled. Negative Sentiment: Short-seller attention has also increased, adding to pressure on BROS by suggesting some traders are betting the stock’s strong run may be overstretched.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Coffee, trading on the NYSE under the ticker BROS, is an American drive-through coffee chain known for its quick-service model and community-focused brand. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma in Grants Pass, Oregon, the company began as a single coffee stand and has since expanded its footprint across numerous U.S. markets. Dutch Bros specializes in handcrafted espresso drinks, drip coffee, cold brew, energy drinks, smoothies, teas, and a variety of signature “Dutch Freeze” and “Dutch Frost” blended beverages.

The company operates a mix of company-owned and franchised locations, placing a strong emphasis on speed and customer engagement.

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