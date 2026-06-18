DXC Technology Company. $DXC Shares Purchased by CastleKnight Management LP

CastleKnight Management LP boosted its holdings in DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC - Free Report) by 344.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,651 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 251,651 shares during the quarter. CastleKnight Management LP owned approximately 0.19% of DXC Technology worth $4,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 240.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 1,900 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,102 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 13,258.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research cut DXC Technology from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DXC Technology from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. TD Cowen cut their target price on DXC Technology from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wall Street Zen cut DXC Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut DXC Technology from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DXC Technology

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Raul J. Fernandez purchased 28,051 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $249,653.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 844,052 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,512,062.80. This trade represents a 3.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company's stock.

DXC Technology Price Performance

NYSE:DXC opened at $9.01 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.08 and a beta of 0.81. DXC Technology Company. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 0.14%.DXC Technology's revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology Company. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology, headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia, is a global leader in IT services and solutions. The company was formed in 2017 through the merger of Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC) and the Enterprise Services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, combining decades of experience in consulting, systems integration and managed services. Since its inception, DXC has focused on helping clients modernize IT environments and drive digital transformation across their organizations.

DXC Technology's core service offerings encompass cloud and platform services, applications and analytics, security, and workplace and mobility solutions.

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