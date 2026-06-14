Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Acquires 13,340 Shares of MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Free Report) by 838.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,931 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 13,340 shares during the period. MasTec comprises 0.3% of Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.'s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.'s holdings in MasTec were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,041 shares of the construction company's stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,927 shares of the construction company's stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the construction company's stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 943 shares of the construction company's stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 950 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.43, for a total value of $309,158.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,446,954.56. This trade represents a 8.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $2,412,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,574.72. This represents a 37.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,450 shares of company stock worth $3,972,764. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on MasTec from $348.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on MasTec from $320.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded MasTec from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, February 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded MasTec from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $459.28.

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MasTec Trading Up 1.2%

MTZ opened at $362.63 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $378.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.85. The company has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.51 and a beta of 1.77. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.77 and a 52 week high of $441.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.41. MasTec had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 2.94%.The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business's revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. MasTec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.790-8.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.200 EPS. Analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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