Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Acquires Shares of 17,263 AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,263 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $3,544,000. AMETEK accounts for approximately 0.3% of Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Get AMETEK alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 145 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME stock opened at $226.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.14. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $174.43 and a one year high of $243.18. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $228.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.00.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. AMETEK's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total transaction of $114,893.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $971,174.40. This trade represents a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AME. Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AMETEK from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $244.00 target price on AMETEK in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays raised their target price on AMETEK from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $252.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AME

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AMETEK, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AMETEK wasn't on the list.

While AMETEK currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here