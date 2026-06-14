Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Boosts Stake in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. lifted its stake in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 245.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,855 shares of the data storage provider's stock after purchasing an additional 24,768 shares during the period. Sandisk accounts for approximately 0.8% of Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.'s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.'s holdings in Sandisk were worth $8,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Sandisk alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter worth $1,970,388,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sandisk by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,281,522 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,253,728,000 after purchasing an additional 904,933 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sandisk by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,655,860 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $866,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,276 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Sandisk by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,478,002 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $825,608,000 after buying an additional 828,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sandisk by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,970,361 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $705,105,000 after buying an additional 199,545 shares in the last quarter.

Sandisk News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Insider Activity at Sandisk

In other Sandisk news, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total transaction of $3,488,436.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 22,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,910,777.50. This represents a 9.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,736.00, for a total transaction of $1,041,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 32,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at $55,954,752. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 5,625 shares of company stock worth $8,913,497 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Sandisk from $1,550.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Sandisk from $2,000.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group set a $1,700.00 price target on Sandisk in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Sandisk from $1,825.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Sandisk from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1,200.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandisk currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,580.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sandisk

Sandisk Stock Performance

Shares of SNDK stock opened at $1,980.10 on Friday. Sandisk Corporation has a 52-week low of $40.10 and a 52-week high of $2,021.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.23 billion, a PE ratio of 68.83 and a beta of 4.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,288.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $749.25.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandisk Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sandisk, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sandisk wasn't on the list.

While Sandisk currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here