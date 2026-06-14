Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Buys 6,000 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC - Free Report) by 85.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,057 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.'s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,050 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company's stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $263.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.52. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 52-week low of $158.00 and a 52-week high of $272.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company's 50 day moving average price is $244.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.40.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.42 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 31.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Marathon Petroleum's payout ratio is 26.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael A. Henschen II sold 6,336 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $1,703,243.52. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 16,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,058. The trade was a 27.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Marathon Petroleum News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Marathon Petroleum this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $257.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Friday. Zacks Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $233.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $272.94.

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Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation NYSE: MPC is a U.S.-based downstream energy company engaged principally in the refining, marketing, supply and transportation of petroleum products. The company was formed through a spin-off from Marathon Oil in 2011 and operates an integrated system of refining and logistics assets that support the production and distribution of transportation fuels and other refined petroleum products.

Marathon Petroleum's operations include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and other specialty products, as well as managing the distribution and storage infrastructure needed to move those products to market.

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