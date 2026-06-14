Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Buys New Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,717 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,602,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,310,126 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $4,022,597,000 after acquiring an additional 625,567 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $469,606,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,428,674 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,333,367,000 after purchasing an additional 375,118 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,909 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,103,453,000 after purchasing an additional 332,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 37,987.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 310,031 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $289,349,000 after purchasing an additional 309,217 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 11,113 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,969.84, for a total value of $21,890,831.92. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 161,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at $317,319,555.76. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Franklin Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,902.57, for a total transaction of $8,561,565.00. Following the sale, the director owned 68,983 shares in the company, valued at $131,244,986.31. This represents a 6.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,078 shares of company stock worth $46,651,175. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $1,877.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.09 billion, a PE ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,781.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1,386.40. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $489.54 and a one year high of $2,073.99.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.81 by $3.70. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 12.07%.The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.75 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on FIX shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $2,200.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,992.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,991.50.

View Our Latest Report on FIX

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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