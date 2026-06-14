Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Buys Shares of 1,876 ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,876 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $2,007,000.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Binnacle Investments Inc boosted its position in ASML by 78.9% in the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in ASML by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company's stock.

ASML Trading Down 1.9%

ASML opened at $1,863.55 on Friday. ASML Holding N.V. has a twelve month low of $683.48 and a twelve month high of $1,903.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,539.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1,369.29. The stock has a market cap of $732.90 billion, a PE ratio of 66.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.82.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.86 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting ASML

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ASML from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of ASML from $1,625.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,589.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on ASML

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report).

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