Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Grows Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 200.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.'s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company's stock worth $7,409,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company's stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.7% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,993 shares of the company's stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at $749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,133.00 to $1,251.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,285.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,227.74.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY stock opened at $1,137.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $998.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,016.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,182.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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