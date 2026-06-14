Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Grows Stock Holdings in Semtech Corporation $SMTC

Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. increased its stake in shares of Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC - Free Report) by 61.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,839 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 18,639 shares during the period. Semtech comprises 0.3% of Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.'s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. owned 0.05% of Semtech worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,343 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Semtech by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,075 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $7,890,000 after buying an additional 29,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMTC shares. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Semtech from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Semtech from a "buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $102.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $179.73.

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Insider Activity

In other Semtech news, CFO Mark Lin sold 9,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $689,409.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,885.50. This represents a 21.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hong Q. Hou sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $180,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 73,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,598,575.08. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 25,660 shares of company stock worth $2,268,140 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

Semtech Price Performance

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $166.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of -427.46 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Semtech Corporation has a twelve month low of $39.07 and a twelve month high of $172.35.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Semtech had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $291.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Semtech has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.590-0.630 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Semtech Corporation will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Profile

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms. The company's products address a broad range of applications in the Internet of Things (IoT), data center and telecom, industrial, home automation, automotive, and aerospace markets. Semtech's portfolio includes power management, signal integrity, protection devices, wireless and sensing technologies that enable smarter, more connected systems worldwide.

A core offering from Semtech is its LoRa® technology, a low-power, long-range wireless communication platform that has become a de facto standard for global IoT deployments.

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