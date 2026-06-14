Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Cognex Corporation $CGNX

Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX - Free Report) by 75.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after acquiring an additional 21,671 shares during the quarter. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.'s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cognex by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 200,351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 23,326 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex during the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cognex by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 47,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Cognex by 402.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Cognex by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,208 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex Price Performance

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $63.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.73 and a beta of 1.52. Cognex Corporation has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $71.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.35.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Cognex had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.62%.The business had revenue of $268.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Cognex has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.440 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cognex Corporation will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Cognex's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

Insider Activity at Cognex

In related news, insider Mark Fennell sold 64,873 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $4,349,734.65. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,263 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $755,184.15. This trade represents a 85.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darren Marc Long sold 20,252 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $1,343,517.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 3,990 shares in the company, valued at $264,696.60. The trade was a 83.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,847 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,098. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CGNX. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cognex from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. DA Davidson set a $62.00 price target on Cognex and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Truist Financial set a $61.00 price target on Cognex and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on Cognex in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Cognex from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $70.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CGNX

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation is a leading provider of machine vision systems, software, sensors and industrial barcode readers used to automate manufacturing, logistics and distribution processes. The company designs and develops vision-based products that help manufacturers and logistics operators inspect, identify and guide parts, assemblies and packaged goods in real time. Its solutions are applied in a broad range of industries, including automotive, electronics, semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and general manufacturing.

The company's product portfolio includes stand-alone vision systems, vision sensors and deep learning-based software platforms that enable automated inspection, quality control and traceability.

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