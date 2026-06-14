Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Has $3.26 Million Stock Holdings in ATI Inc. $ATI

Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. lessened its stake in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI - Free Report) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,400 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. ATI comprises about 0.3% of Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.'s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.'s holdings in ATI were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,369 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 633,948 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $32,984,000 after buying an additional 209,480 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of ATI during the 2nd quarter worth about $324,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ATI during the 2nd quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in ATI by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,214 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $17,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,234 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of ATI from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of ATI from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ATI from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of ATI in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $164.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ATI

ATI Price Performance

Shares of ATI stock opened at $198.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. ATI Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.42 and a twelve month high of $203.60.

ATI (NYSE:ATI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.19 billion. ATI had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. ATI has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.040 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.480 EPS. Analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

ATI declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 19th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at ATI

In other news, CEO Kimberly A. Fields sold 59,749 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.07, for a total value of $10,699,253.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 218,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,039,766.98. The trade was a 21.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company's stock.

ATI Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

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