Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Increases Stake in PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $PDD

Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD - Free Report) by 125.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,917 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 36,122 shares during the period. PDD comprises 0.7% of Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.'s holdings in PDD were worth $7,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PDD by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,810,630 shares of the company's stock worth $3,720,397,000 after buying an additional 425,908 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PDD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,065,446,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PDD by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,759,780 shares of the company's stock worth $761,720,000 after buying an additional 359,921 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in PDD by 305.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,728,909 shares of the company's stock worth $762,991,000 after buying an additional 5,070,827 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in PDD by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 6,397,960 shares of the company's stock worth $725,465,000 after buying an additional 258,888 shares during the period. 39.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDD Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $81.56 on Friday. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $78.87 and a 52 week high of $139.41. The company's 50 day moving average is $95.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.40. The company has a market cap of $116.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of -0.02.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($1.02). The firm had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.92 billion. PDD had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

PDD News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting PDD this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PDD. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of PDD in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of PDD from $132.00 to $110.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PDD from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura downgraded shares of PDD from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of PDD from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PDD currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $131.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on PDD

PDD Company Profile

PDD NASDAQ: PDD is the holding company best known for operating Pinduoduo, a China-based, mobile-first e-commerce platform that emphasizes interactive, social shopping and group-buying mechanics to drive user engagement and low prices. Founded in 2015 by entrepreneur Colin Huang, the business has grown by connecting consumers directly with merchants and manufacturers, with particular emphasis on value-oriented goods and fresh agricultural produce. The company is based in Shanghai and completed a U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD - Free Report).

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