Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Invests $11.59 Million in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new position in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 106,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,587,000. ARM makes up about 1.1% of Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.'s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of ARM by 238.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 284 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARM Price Performance

Shares of ARM opened at $380.81 on Friday. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $100.02 and a 1-year high of $427.99. The stock has a market cap of $406.74 billion, a PE ratio of 453.35, a P/E/G ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 3.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.14.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. ARM had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of ARM in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $290.00 target price on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of ARM from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $239.00.

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Key ARM News

Here are the key news stories impacting ARM this week:

Insider Activity at ARM

In related news, CAO Laura Kathleen Bartels sold 11,306 shares of ARM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.70, for a total value of $4,439,866.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,765,414.50. The trade was a 48.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlotte Claire Eaton sold 4,000 shares of ARM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.77, for a total transaction of $1,131,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,207,019.85. This trade represents a 33.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 301,338 shares of company stock valued at $66,030,158 in the last ninety days.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Free Report).

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