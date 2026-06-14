Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Invests $1.66 Million in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,824 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 21.7% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. United Bank bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 67.9% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 405,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $49,987,000 after buying an additional 21,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.4%

MU stock opened at $981.61 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $677.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $463.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.38 and a twelve month high of $1,089.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $3.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The company had revenue of $23.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 196 compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 59.23 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology's payout ratio is 2.83%.

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 37,439 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.38, for a total value of $35,955,666.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 387,064 shares in the company, valued at $371,728,524.32. The trade was a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, May 11th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $1,000.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $550.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $520.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $530.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $535.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $737.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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