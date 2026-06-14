Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Makes New $1.60 Million Investment in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,228 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,596,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Corning by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in Corning by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 17,796 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 405 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 20,518 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLW. Bank of America increased their target price on Corning from $155.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Corning from $223.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Corning from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Corning from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $178.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on Corning

Insider Activity

In other Corning news, SVP Jaymin Amin sold 27,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.14, for a total transaction of $5,263,675.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 94,400 shares in the company, valued at $18,138,016. This represents a 22.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.23, for a total transaction of $4,124,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 25,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,273,301.10. The trade was a 43.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 160,655 shares of company stock valued at $30,692,561. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Corning Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $179.85 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $177.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.67. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $211.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $154.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.30 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 11.09%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Corning's dividend payout ratio is currently 53.59%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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