Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Makes New Investment in Baker Hughes Company $BKR

Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new position in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 41,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,888,000.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,884 shares of the company's stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the company's stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,679 shares of the company's stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the company's stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $63.14 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $64.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.88. The firm has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93. Baker Hughes Company has a 52 week low of $37.38 and a 52 week high of $70.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 11.17%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. Baker Hughes's payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Rebecca L. Charlton sold 5,088 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $326,751.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 15,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,327.34. The trade was a 24.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKR shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Capital One Financial upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. HSBC upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $69.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on Baker Hughes

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes is an energy technology company that provides a broad portfolio of products, services and digital solutions for the oil and gas and industrial markets. Its offerings span oilfield services and equipment — including drilling, evaluation, completion and production technologies — as well as turbomachinery, compressors and related process equipment used in midstream and downstream operations. The company also supplies aftermarket services, field support and integrated solutions designed to improve asset performance and uptime across the energy value chain.

The firm's roots trace back to the merger of Baker International and Hughes Tool Company, and more recently it combined with GE's oil and gas business in 2017 to form Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE); subsequent changes in ownership restored Baker Hughes as an independent publicly traded company.

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