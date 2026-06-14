Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Makes New Investment in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,935 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $2,268,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Valero Energy by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 26,747 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 13.0% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at $528,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 11.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 269,043 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $36,165,000 after buying an additional 27,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 145,810 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $19,600,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $203.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings raised Valero Energy from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research raised Valero Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $184.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $245.59.

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Key Headlines Impacting Valero Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Valero Energy this week:

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:VLO opened at $258.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.55. Valero Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $130.78 and a 12-month high of $265.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $32.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.38 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.37%.Valero Energy's revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Corporation will post 26.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Valero Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.88%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company's operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

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