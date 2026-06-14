Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Takes Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,993 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded TE Connectivity from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut TE Connectivity from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $286.00 price target on TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $214.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $272.00 to $261.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $256.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE TEL opened at $210.37 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $214.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.89. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $162.17 and a fifty-two week high of $252.56.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 15.54%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. TE Connectivity has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.830 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. TE Connectivity's payout ratio is 31.87%.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,021,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,584,840. The trade was a 26.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 28,200 shares of company stock worth $6,140,644 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

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