Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,126 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,446 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.1% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,598 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 9,596 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $458.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.57. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.44 and a 52 week high of $468.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $428.54 and a 200 day moving average of $406.92.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 37.54%. Rockwell Automation's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-13.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Rockwell Automation's dividend payout ratio is presently 57.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 1,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,437 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,774,800. This represents a 21.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 1,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.50, for a total value of $484,375.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 1,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,925. The trade was a 41.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,308 shares of company stock valued at $5,339,812. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $404.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $470.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Rockwell Automation from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $451.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

Further Reading

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