Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. $BBWI

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 72,409 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2,204.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,174,370 shares of the company's stock valued at $133,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949,796 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 553.2% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,714,499 shares of the company's stock valued at $95,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,797 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at $55,504,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 86.9% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,399,390 shares of the company's stock valued at $87,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 1,004.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,443,312 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,586 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $21.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBWI

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $19.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.42. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $33.96.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.36 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 45.34%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. Bath & Body Works's dividend payout ratio is 22.47%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on personal care, home fragrance and complementary products. Through its flagship Bath & Body Works brand, the company offers a diverse assortment of shower gels, lotions, fragrance mists, candles and home fragrance items. Its product portfolio also includes the White Barn Candle Co range of premium scented candles and diffusers. Bath & Body Works serves consumers through a combination of brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce platforms, delivering seasonal collections, limited-edition releases and signature scent lines.

Founded in 1990 as part of Limited Brands (now L Brands), Bath & Body Works opened its first store in New Albany, Ohio, and quickly expanded across the United States.

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