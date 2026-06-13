Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 14,890 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,137,000. PepsiCo comprises about 0.5% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company's stock worth $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company's stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 38,164 shares of the company's stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 536,133 shares of the company's stock worth $70,789,000 after purchasing an additional 167,707 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting PepsiCo

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $144.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $197.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $171.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.37.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 56.61%. PepsiCo's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This is an increase from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. PepsiCo's payout ratio is currently 92.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of PepsiCo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $167.35.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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