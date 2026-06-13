Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,840 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $2,922,000. Quest Diagnostics comprises approximately 0.7% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO J. E. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $1,941,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 132,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,708,601.22. This represents a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 8,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,629,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,510 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,702,000. This trade represents a 37.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $216.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

NYSE DGX opened at $202.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $164.65 and a 1 year high of $213.50. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.86.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.13. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.630-10.830 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Quest Diagnostics's dividend payout ratio is 38.01%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics NYSE: DGX is a leading provider of diagnostic information services that supports clinical decision-making for patients, physicians and healthcare organizations. The company operates a network of clinical laboratories and patient service centers that perform a broad range of laboratory tests and diagnostic assays used in routine care, disease diagnosis, monitoring and screening.

Its services span core clinical laboratory testing, anatomic pathology, molecular and genomic diagnostics, infectious disease testing and toxicology.

Further Reading

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