Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $1.38 Million in General Motors Company $GM

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,910 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 905 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,477 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,996 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 10,737 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM opened at $81.44 on Friday. General Motors Company has a 52-week low of $47.63 and a 52-week high of $87.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business's 50 day moving average price is $78.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.92. The firm has a market cap of $73.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.09. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 1.38%.The firm had revenue of $43.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. General Motors's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 215,391 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $17,233,433.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 770,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at $61,646,984.91. This represents a 21.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 79,494 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $6,599,591.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,519 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,007.38. The trade was a 63.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 598,149 shares of company stock valued at $49,307,358 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: GM’s Redwood Materials partnership and broader battery-lifecycle strategy may create new revenue opportunities and strengthen its EV ecosystem.

GM’s Redwood Materials partnership and broader battery-lifecycle strategy may create new revenue opportunities and strengthen its EV ecosystem. Positive Sentiment: Analysts highlighted GM’s energy-storage business as overlooked, and recent earnings estimate increases suggest improving profit expectations.

Analysts highlighted GM’s energy-storage business as overlooked, and recent earnings estimate increases suggest improving profit expectations. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Mary Barra sold shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, which is routine but can still make some investors cautious. SEC filing

CEO Mary Barra sold shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, which is routine but can still make some investors cautious. Negative Sentiment: GM continues to face negative headlines around dealer disputes, political scrutiny over repair-rights issues, and criticism of its truck lineup, which could weigh on sentiment.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Motors from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on General Motors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on General Motors from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $95.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on General Motors

About General Motors

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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