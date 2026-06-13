Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in Cognex Corporation $CGNX

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Cognex by 173,138.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,477,448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $376,979,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471,400 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cognex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,103,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cognex by 18,810.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,794,649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $56,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,159 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in Cognex by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,013,184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $252,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,950,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $142,154,000 after buying an additional 842,783 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CGNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Cognex in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $70.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CGNX

Insider Activity at Cognex

In related news, VP Darren Marc Long sold 20,252 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $1,343,517.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 3,990 shares in the company, valued at $264,696.60. This represents a 83.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Laura Ann Macdonald sold 98,122 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $6,554,549.60. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 5,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $351,234.40. The trade was a 94.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 224,847 shares of company stock worth $14,975,098 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognex Trading Up 2.4%

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $63.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.35. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.73 and a beta of 1.52. Cognex Corporation has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $71.90.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $268.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $245.98 million. Cognex had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Cognex has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.440 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognex Corporation will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Cognex's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation is a leading provider of machine vision systems, software, sensors and industrial barcode readers used to automate manufacturing, logistics and distribution processes. The company designs and develops vision-based products that help manufacturers and logistics operators inspect, identify and guide parts, assemblies and packaged goods in real time. Its solutions are applied in a broad range of industries, including automotive, electronics, semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and general manufacturing.

The company's product portfolio includes stand-alone vision systems, vision sensors and deep learning-based software platforms that enable automated inspection, quality control and traceability.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cognex, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cognex wasn't on the list.

While Cognex currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here